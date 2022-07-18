google-marks-112th-birth-anniversary-of-physicist-&-electronic-music-composer-oskar-sala

NEW DELHI: Tech giant Google is celebrating the 112th birth anniversary of

physicist

Oskar

Sala

, who is also an innovative electronic music composer, with its doodle on Monday.

According to its website, Sala electrified the world of television, radio and film by producing sound effects on a musical instrument called a mixture-trautonium. Among his famous works are films Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962).

Sala was born in Greiz,

Germany

, in 1910. His mother was a singer and his father was an ophthalmologist who also knew talent. Sala began creating compositions and songs for instruments like violin and piano at 14, according to the website.

After hearing the trautonium for the first time, he became fascinated by its tonal possibilities and the technology the instrument offered. “Then his life mission became mastering the trautonium and developing it further, which inspired his studies in physics and composition at school,” read the Google website, adding this led Sala to develop his own instrument called the mixture-trautonium. The mixture-trautonium’s architecture is so unique that it was capable of playing several sounds or voices simultaneously.

With his educational background as a composer and an electro-engineer, he created electronic music that set his style apart from others.

Sala received several awards for his work. In 1995, he donated his original mixture-trautonium to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.

“Sala also built the Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium and the Volkstrautonium. His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics. With his dedication and creative energy, he became a one-man orchestra,” read the Google site.

(Source: Google)

