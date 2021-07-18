Google Maps Showed A Girl’s Dad Gardening Even Though He Had Passed Away 3 Years Ago – India Times

The loss of a loved one is the most painful thing one can encounter and nothing can with compete that. Their loss creates a void that can never be filled, leaving only memories of a time that will never come back.

But, a few months back people found out that Google maps and street view is helping people reconnect with their loved ones who aren’t there with them anymore. By exploring locations where deceased loved ones once lived, people were able to see pictures of their deceased relatives going about living their lives, doing everyday things – walking or just basking in the sun.

Another such heartwarming instance was shared by a Twitter user by the name of Karen. She shared a picture from google maps where she could see her now-deceased father gardening at his house.

She captioned the picture, “My dad died 3 years ago, but on Google maps, he is still doing some gardening which he loved.”

My dad died 3 years ago, but on Google maps he is still doing some gardening which he loved. pic.twitter.com/fCEFmmn7fD — Hippy chick in Cornwall (@KarenBu32946258) June 17, 2021

A lot of other users shared images of their deceased loved ones on Google Maps and how it brightened their day.

My dad also died three years ago and the google search shows him doing lawn work. pic.twitter.com/gmnudxmtDY — Wendy Nussbaum (@WendiceNuss) June 19, 2021

My grandpa is also still on Maps as well when I search his address. Working on his Corvette, which he loved. He actually looked at the camera so they had to blur his face. 😅 He passed almost 2 years ago now. ❤️ I’m sorry about your dad. pic.twitter.com/ogikeOLYux — ᴀꜱʜ (@KwehDoink) July 3, 2021

lost my old da’ 2 years ago, but here he still is, in the garden with a mate pic.twitter.com/NMKAfCgezG — ziggy (@4squaremiles) June 18, 2021

Dad passed last winter, but Google captured him out walking the dogs back in 2010 💚 pic.twitter.com/gNqdu3KuBy — Poofy Forest Dragon (@Swededweeb) June 18, 2021

My mom died in 2018 at 60 years old of cancer. Here she’s checking her school bus at the doors of the school in google maps today.

Miss her so much 😥💔 pic.twitter.com/07tplMbT47 — Tatiana Fache 🇨🇱@🇨🇴 (@tatiana_fache) June 20, 2021

Our cat Molly, who we sadly lost at the start of this year, made it onto Google Maps, just looking out to see what was happening! pic.twitter.com/K1wrO0VVoP — Ian Golden (@Ian_Golden) June 19, 2021

Many people were amazed at this feature.

That is very cool. 🙂 — Mark Salke (@marksalke) June 19, 2021

Lovely x — Sherri Turner (@STurner4077) June 17, 2021

Omg ! 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KU0bHTWBDD — Wholesome ASF 𓂀 (@KINGTANIAH) June 18, 2021

This is beautiful.

Sadly, it works both ways. Street View caught a pic of my daughter during a horrible time in her life. She is walking away from the camera, her shoulders slumped in a way that still breaks my heart, even though she’s doing much better now. — Hardly Mattershere (@halmot) June 18, 2021

This makes me wish I had a screenshot of the Google Maps image where my high-school-age daughter was mowing the lawn. Such an sweet, unexpected memory! — Robin Smith (@RLSmithBiz1st) June 18, 2021

♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Spirals laughs at her own jokes (@copper_teal) June 18, 2021

Move to Google land to be with him x — h (@nocomment747) June 17, 2021

This brief trip back in the time is a previously unknown function offered by Google, it’s changing lives for some and allowing many to keep memories of a loved alive in a completely different manner.