Google launches ‘app’ for Google Meet, makes it easier to join video calls – Times of India

Internet search giant

Google

has launched a standalone web app for its video calling platform Google Meet. The newly launched

Google Meet

app is Progressive Web App (PWA) and is different from a standard app as it operates in a web browser. Such apps are said to deliver faster web experience.

How does Google Meet Progressive Web App work

According to Google, this PWA of Google Meet has all the same features as Google Meet on the web. It runs on any device with Google Chrome browser version 73 — which was released in March 2019 — and up.

Which devices support Google Meet Progressive Web App

Any device running on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux will be able to support Google Meet PWA.

Is the Google Meet Progressive Web App only for paid Workspace customers

No, all Google accounts users including

Google Workspace

customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal accounts will be able to use Google Meet PWA.

How to install Google Meet Progressive Web App

On your device, open meet.google.com

At the top right of the browser, in the URL bar, click Install

The Meet app appears in your app dock

Google Meet now has a time limit for group calls

Earlier this month, Google imposed a 60 minute time limit for calls with three or more participants with personal (or free) accounts. After 55 minutes of the call, all the participants of the call will get a notification that the call is about to end. For one-on-one calls, Google continues to offer support of up to 24 hours for free Google account holders.

Google hasn’t given any formal reason for not imposing a time restriction for group calls, but it does seem to be the way the company wants to ensure that more people upgrade to the Workspace Individual subscription plan.

