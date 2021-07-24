Google is rolling out a handy feature to let users know about the ‘why’ of search results – Digital Information World

Google has been all about transparency and optimum user experience for the past few years. Earlier this year in February, Google introduced the result box, which we speculate is the source behind this expansion.

How does Google search work? While all of you might already know what it does, here’s a brief overview. Google search gives answers to all your queries, the best it can. It also shows related terms to your search, based on pages containing similar keywords and images.

What is the clockwork behind the search results of a particular subject? The new Google feature tells users exactly that. It informs users the process behind each search result, confirming how results are formed and displayed. It also includes some search tips to help aware users on how to search in an appropriate manner.

To locate the update, one simply needs to find the 3 dot menu and look for ‘About this results’, which shows why Google decided to select a certain snippet.

The feature has rolled out in the US for now, with a 10% visibility rate while by next week, we speculate it will reach a round figure of 100%.

Google focuses on some factors while eliminating the rest. A few of them include search terms are visible in the result, since these are found in the HTML along with the title tag and the content. The next is search terms related to your search. This is handy for when you are looking for a context however the search keyword isn’t accurate. It also includes search results with images similar to your search.

The new update also informs us that language plays an important role in creating search results. The search result is inclusive of results of your region as well as your language.

Lastly, the Google update also informs users on tips and tricks to produce a more centered result. For instance, if you want a result however want to exclude a major keyword, simply place a minus sign before the search.

Why is this update important? This update is targeted towards users who need regular updates of Google’s algorithms. The central targets are SEO advertisers and marketers who need to know how to make their content stand out or rank higher. It also helps determine ranking weights and signals and build trust through transparency.

Although Google hasn’t mentioned how many people visit this feature, it is clear the number might be wholesome since Google is going through the trouble of launching an update.

