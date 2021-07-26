Google drops a new Android 12 beta that exists purely to squash bugs – Android Authority

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A new point update for the third Android 12 beta is rolling out right now.

Beta 3.1 includes multiple bug fixes but no new features (at least none we can see as of yet).

We don’t expect to see the next big update until August.

Earlier this month, Google launched the newest beta version of the next flavor of Android. That upgrade brought along a whole bunch of new features while simultaneously squashing some bugs.

Today, Google is launching a point update to Android 12 beta 3. The beta 3.1 update doesn’t have any new features — none that we’ve seen yet, anyway. It is simply a bug-fixing tweak. The company claims it addresses problems such as bootloops, crashes, and persistent memory issues.

The update is rolling out now for Pixel devices that support Android 12 (everything launched after the Pixel 2 series). To get it, you can either wait for the OTA notification or head to Settings > System > System update. See also: Hands-on with Android 12’s scrolling screenshot feature

Conversely, you can also install the update manually. You’ll find full factory images here and the OTA update here.

We expect the next real update for Android 12 in early- or mid-August. After that fourth beta, it should only be a matter of weeks before the official stable launch of the operating system, which should land in either late August or early September.