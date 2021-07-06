

Tuesday’s Google Doodle celebrates the 175th birthday of renowned and multitalented musician Ángela Peralta. In a blog post discussing the Doodle, Google recounts the many accomplishments of Peralta, who was an international opera star as well as a pianist, harpist and composer.

Born in Mexico City, Peralta gave her first major solo performance when she was just 8 and made her operatic debut at 15 before heading to Italy to study and refine her talents. She toured internationally, including performances in the US and back in Mexico City, where there is now an opera house named in her honor.