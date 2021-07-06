Home ENTERTAINMENT Google Doodle recognizes renowned soprano Ángela Peralta – Bioreports
ENTERTAINMENT

Google Doodle recognizes renowned soprano Ángela Peralta – Bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
google-doodle-recognizes-renowned-soprano-angela-peralta-–-bioreports
angela-peraltas-175th-birthday-6753651837108983-3-2x.png

Google

Tuesday’s Google Doodle celebrates the 175th birthday of renowned and multitalented musician Ángela Peralta. In a blog post discussing the Doodle, Google recounts the many accomplishments of Peralta, who was an international opera star as well as a pianist, harpist and composer. 

Born in Mexico City, Peralta gave her first major solo performance when she was just 8 and made her operatic debut at 15 before heading to Italy to study and refine her talents. She toured internationally, including performances in the US and back in Mexico City, where there is now an opera house named in her honor. 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chanel Serves Up Bows and Braids for Fall...

Meet The ‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Houseguests –...

Oko Iyabo: Yomi Fabiyi has no moral values,...

‘Love and Death’: Lily Rabe Cast as Betty...

[VIDEO] ‘Succession’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer — Kendall...

Why Gabrielle Union Really Wants You to Call...

Paddington 3 will save us soon enough, filming...

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Shares First Bald Photo Since...

Gretchen Carlson, Five Years After Her Lawsuit Brought...

Kim Kardashian WIPES OUT While Wakeboarding on Family...

Leave a Reply