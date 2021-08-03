Home Technology Google Brings Biometric Authenticated Incognito Tabs To Chrome On iOS – We are Social Media
by Bioreports
Chrome 92 on iOS devices now allows for biometric authorization on incognito tabs, full website screenshots, and more.

The Chrome app for iOS devices recently got updated to version 92, bringing with it a design update, easier screenshots of websites, and new features that let iPhone and iPad users protect their Incognito mode.

With the update, Chrome users on iOS will now have to authenticate their identity in order to open (or re-open) the Incognito tab with Touch ID, Face ID, or a passcode. The new feature will prevent anyone else from viewing the locked Chrome tab without permission, making users more comfortable leaving the device lying around carelessly.

Users can enable the feature on their iOS device by going to Settings > Privacy, where they will find the Lock Incognito Tabs option.

The privacy option on Chrome is the only way iOS users can browse in incognito mode, seeing as Safari does not have a comparable feature for Private tabs.

In addition to this, in the same update, Google has also added a feature that enables users to take a screenshot of an entire website. To access the feature, users can select the “Full Page” option at the top of the screenshot editor and capture the entire page in a single shot.

The update also gives the Chrome experience a fresh look by bringing a new Discover design on the New Tab Page, as well as a revamp to the designs of the Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages.

Finally, to prevent accidentally closing all tabs, Chrome will now ask for confirmation when users click on the command on the Tab Switcher, from which individual tabs can be shared, bookmarked, and added to a reading list.

The update with the new features was announced back in February.

Google Chrome on iOS is getting Face ID support that will protect and secure incognito tabs 🤫🤐 pic.twitter.com/gnQmOzjdV6

— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 11, 2021

