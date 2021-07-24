Google Android Auto Beta testing is now open for users: Check how to enroll – Republic World

The Google Android Auto beta program is now open and users can become beta testers to test the upcoming features. Before this, Android Auto beta had limited slots and users faced difficulties in joining the beta testing program, with errors such as unavailability of slots. However, Google has also informed the users that some features might not work as the Android Auto beta is unstable. Keep reading to know more about Android Auto Beta.

Google Android Auto Beta testing is now open for users

Users can enrol in the beta testing

The Android Auto service by Google is yet to be launched. However, users have been testing the service for quite some time through a beta version. While the version was limited to a few users, Google has announced that Android Auto beta testing will now be available to more users. Users will be required to test the Android Auto platform and send feedback to Google regarding the current and upcoming features.

Users will test new features and send feedback

Once enrolled in the Android Auto Beta program, a user will have early access to updates and features before they are out for others. To send feedback, a user can head over to the Android Auto App and then find ‘Help & Feedback’ in the Menu. Therein, users will find a ‘Send feedback’ option, using which they can send their experience of the application and any issues that they faced during testing.

Here is what Google says about the beta testing

In an official blog post, Google says that “As a beta tester, you can help us build a better version of Android Auto. You can test how well new features work with your specific phone and vehicle in your part of the world. When you share your feedback, we’ll use it to help plan improvements for future releases.” Adding to it, Google also says that “We would love to have you participate in the beta testing program to test features before they’re available to the general public. We ask that you don’t publicise or share the features you’re testing until they’re publicly available.”

How to enrol in Android Auto beta testing

Setup Android Auto by checking car compatibility and downloading the application on an Android smartphone. Connect the display in the car with Android Auto enabled smartphone with a USB cable or wirelessly. To become a beta tester, go to the opt-in page for the Android Auto Beta Testing program. Click on ‘Become a tester’ and go to Android Play Store to update the Android Auto app to the beta version.