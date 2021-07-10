‘Good Witch’ Star Catherine Bell Says She’s ‘Grateful For Seven Seasons’ After Hallmark Announces Cancellation – Deadline

Hallmark Channel announced on Friday its popular series Good Witch will conclude after seven seasons, and star Catherine Bell shared her reaction to the news via social media.

“I am so grateful for 7 seasons… and 13 years (of movies) of being a part of Good Witch, working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family.”

Bell also paid tribute to her character, psychic shop owner Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale.

“Cassie Nightingale… a woman who is always positive, inspiring, and uplifting,” she said. “Someone who brings out the best in everyone she meets makes life better for everyone around, and always sees the glass half FULL. She has inspired me to be a better person, to be kinder, gentler, more loving, and accepting. I know that many of you have felt the same 🥰 I feel so fortunate. I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing characters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened.”

In “The Wedding” series finale, the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others. The final episode airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 25, on Hallmark Channel.

Read Bell’s full tribute below.