‘Good Witch’ Cancelled, Catherine Bell and James Denton Reactions – TVLine

Catherine Bell cited Dr. Seuss in her initial public reaction to Hallmark ending the Good Witch franchise after 13 years that spanned several TV-movies and a seven-season series.

“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened!” the actress wrote on Instagram, quoting Seuss. “I know we will all miss the Good Witch and all the amazing characters and stories. But I am definitely smiling because it happened.”

In the series finale airing Sunday, July 25 and titled “The Wedding,” the Merriwick cousins get ready to face the mysterious force putting their family legacy at risk while changes are in store for others. A Hallmark rep tells TVLine that there are no plans at this time for future Good Witch TV-movies.

Bell said that she is “so grateful” to have been a part of the Good Witch franchise since 2008, “working with the KINDEST and most talented, cast & crew, producers, network! It has always felt like family.”

She then hailed the title character, Cassie Nightingale, as “a woman who is always positive, inspiring and uplifting. Someone who brings out the best in everyone she meets, makes life better for everyone around, and always sees the glass half FULL. She has inspired me to be a better person, to be kinder, gentler, more loving and accepting. I know that many of you have felt the same 🥰 I feel so fortunate.”

Scene partner James Denton, in a statement to our sister site Deadline, said, “It would be unseemly to complain about your show being cancelled after seven seasons, and I won’t. I’ve been very fortunate to have been on other long-running series, but Good Witch was special. The fans were so devoted to the show and I’m disappointed for them, but I hope they know how much the actors appreciated their vocal support. The cast was the nicest collection of wildly talented people I’ve ever been around. The producers treated us extremely well, and I’m happy to still have two movies to make with the network so I’m not saying goodbye to the Hallmark audience yet.

