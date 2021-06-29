‘Good Omens’ Renewed For Season 2 At Amazon – Deadline

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are returning for a second season of fantasy drama Good Omens.

Amazon has ordered a second, six-part series of the drama adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

In what was originally meant to be a limited series, the actors will return as Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley, an unlikely duo that teamed up to save the world from the apocalypse.

The second season will begin filming later this year in Scotland.

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material; having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Related Story Amazon’s ‘With Love’ Adds Andre Royo As Recurring; Gissette Valentin To Recur In ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

Gaiman, who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios, continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ Head of Comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Good Omens is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

The first season, which also starred Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin and Mireille Enos, premiered in May 2019.

Gaiman said, “It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

He added, “I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next, and also, what happened before, to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

You can read Gaiman’s full blog post about the renewal and the second season here.

Sheen said, “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Tennant added, “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”