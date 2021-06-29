‘Good Omens’ Nabs Season 2 Order From Amazon – Variety

Amazon has given a second season order to “Good Omens,” the comedic fantasy drama produced by Neil Gaiman based on the work of revered British novelist Terry Pratchett.

David Tennant, of “Dr. Who” and “Broadchurch” fame, is back in his co-lead slot, as is Michael Sheen (“Masters of Sex,” “Quiz”). The pair will reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and demon Crowley (Tennant). The “unlikely duo” is billed as “teaming up to save the world from the apocalypse,” per Amazon.

Season one aired in 2019. The second six-episode season will begin filming in Scotland later this year but no premiere date has been confirmed.

“Good Omens” is based on the 1990 novel of the same name that was a collaboration between Pratchett, the prolific writer who created the enduring “Discworld” series of fantasy novels, and Gaiman. “Good Omens” is in part a dark spoof of the 1976 movie “The Omen” and other horror fiction involving similar themes of the birth of Satan’s child.

The second season will take the storyline beyond the material in the 1990 novel. Gaiman has said that he and Pratchett, who died in 2015 at age 66, often spoke of how they’d handle a TV adaptation of “Good Omens.”

“It’s thirty-one years since ‘Good Omens’ was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel. I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with ‘Good Omens,’ and where the story went next,” Gaiman said.

Season 2 finds the angel and demon living among mortals in London’s Soho “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery,” according to Amazon. Season 1 was released in May 2019.

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it,” Sheen said. “If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”

Said Tennant, “The return of ‘Good Omens’ is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”

Gaiman will again serve as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas



Mackinnon, who will also return to direct. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Prods.’ Josh Cole will also executive produce. Finnemore will serve as co-writer alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios is producing with BBC Studios Prods., the Blank Corp. and Narrativa, the production company Pratchett launched in 2012.

“Taking ‘Good Omens’ to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side,” said Mackinnon.