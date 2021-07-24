Good News Just Broke For House Of The Dragon – Looper

Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More.

“Game of Thrones” fans held their breath when the production of HBO’s “House of the Dragon” hit a snag due to a positive COVID-19 test amongst the cast and crew. While no show ever wants to lose time on a tight shooting schedule, or put their crew at risk, it appears that the positive test was an isolated incident and filming has since resumed.

“House of the Dragon” is a prequel to the primary “Game of Thrones” timeline established in both the HBO show of the same name and George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels. The new series, which is based on Martin’s 2018 prequel novel “Fire & Blood,” explores the world of Westeros roughly 300 years before “Game of Thrones” begins, when the Targaryen family ruled over the continent with the aid of a loyal stable of dragons.

Of course, since this is a “Game of Thrones” spin-off, the balance of power is quickly thrown into question when the declining health of King Viserys (Paddy Considine) sparks conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Here is everything fans need to know about the new “Game of Thrones” prequel and its production halt.