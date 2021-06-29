good-news-for-italy-as-hazard,-1-other-belgium-star-set-to-miss-quarterfinal-clash-over-injury-concerns

Belgium may have suffered a setback ahead of their Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash against Italy this weekend

The Red Devils are likely to be without two of their top stars Eden Hazard and De Bruyne for the encounter

They limped off the pitch in their 1-0 triumph over Italy a few days back and their fitness is not guaranteed before their next game

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are doubtful for Belgium’s Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash against Italy on Friday, July 2.

Both players were withdrawn from their crucial 1-0 win over Portugal over the weekend due to injury concerns and coach Roberto Martinez is unsure of their readiness for the next game.

Although the former Everton manager insisted that his players’ injuries are not severe but just cannot confirm how soon they will return to full fitness.

De Bruyne and Eden Hazard during Belgium training earlier this month.

Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/bioreports

Source: Getty Images

Here’s what Roberto Martinez said:

Martinez told the media during his latest press conference that the two players will remain with the team despite the damage their setbacks inflict on them as reported by Goal. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

“The initial information that we have from medical staff is positive for both, they will remain with the squad and they have no structural damage.

“But we are running up against time and it is very difficult to see them fully fit. So, we have to take it day by day to try and get them fit.

“We were all a bit concerned before we got the news from the scans and it was a relief to all that we can now work on trying to get them fit again.”

How Belgium could replace injured players against Italy

The publication reports that Eden Hazard’s absence will be a huge loss for the Red Devils who are one of the favourites to win the title this summer.

Recall that Thorgan Hazard scored the only goal that saw them progress to the quarterfinals and he could be moved to his brother’s position while Yannick Carrasco might be called upon in place of De Bruyne.

The Manchester City midfielder has won one man of the match award in the tournament having scored one goal and also created two assists in his first three appearances for Belgium. He will be missed greatly by his teammates.

Belgium dumped Portugal out of Euro 2020 Championship

. earlier reported that Portugal were dumped out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Belgium in a thrilling clash staged in Seville.

Despite being pooled in one of the toughest groups, Portugal managed to book a place in the Knockout round after securing a vital point against favourites France in their final group match.

However, their epic journey in the continental showpiece has been brought to a halt, with Thorgan Hazard’s first-half wondrous strike booking the Red Devils a place in the quarter-finals.

Source: .