Good News for Android Auto Users as a Second Major Fix Is Confirmed – autoevolution

After Samsung has recently started the rollout of a highly anticipated Android Auto fix supposed to address connection problems with the Galaxy S21 flagship, Amazon has also confirmed that it’s working on dealing with an error causing its music app to play the wrong song.

More specifically, this issue, which was first reported a few months ago, somehow causes Amazon Music to fail to play the requested song on Android Auto, and at the first glance, everything seems to be working properly with all the other media apps.

This means Amazon Music is the one to blame, and according to someone who reached out to the parent company, Amazon knows this too.

Support staff has recently confirmed that Amazon is indeed working on a fix for this music app bug, though for the time being, no ETA has been provided.

So while we know a fix is coming, nobody knows when exactly it’s supposed to go live, which means users’ only option right now is to just wait for additional information in this regard to be shared.

“Our engineers are aware of this issue and are diligently working to resolve it,” Amazon’s support engineers explained. “At this time, we are unable to provide an estimated time of resolution.”

There’s not much you can try in the meantime, as the glitch exists even on the latest version of the app with fully up-to-date Android Auto. As said, all the other media apps are working flawlessly, but of course, this doesn’t help much if you currently have a subscription for Amazon Music.