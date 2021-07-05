Home Technology Good News for Android Auto Users as a Second Major Fix Is Confirmed – autoevolution
Technology

Good News for Android Auto Users as a Second Major Fix Is Confirmed – autoevolution

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
good-news-for-android-auto-users-as-a-second-major-fix-is-confirmed-–-autoevolution

While there’s a lot Google needs to fix about Android Auto, the good news is that more and more glitches are getting resolved these days with the help of updates released by either the search giant itself or third parties whose apps are available in the car.

After Samsung has recently started the rollout of a highly anticipated Android Auto fix supposed to address connection problems with the Galaxy S21 flagship, Amazon has also confirmed that it’s working on dealing with an error causing its music app to play the wrong song.

More specifically, this issue, which was first reported a few months ago, somehow causes Amazon Music to fail to play the requested song on Android Auto, and at the first glance, everything seems to be working properly with all the other media apps.

This means Amazon Music is the one to blame, and according to someone who reached out to the parent company, Amazon knows this too.

Support staff has recently confirmed that Amazon is indeed working on a fix for this music app bug, though for the time being, no ETA has been provided.

So while we know a fix is coming, nobody knows when exactly it’s supposed to go live, which means users’ only option right now is to just wait for additional information in this regard to be shared.

Our engineers are aware of this issue and are diligently working to resolve it,” Amazon’s support engineers explained. “At this time, we are unable to provide an estimated time of resolution.

There’s not much you can try in the meantime, as the glitch exists even on the latest version of the app with fully up-to-date Android Auto. As said, all the other media apps are working flawlessly, but of course, this doesn’t help much if you currently have a subscription for Amazon Music.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Windows 11 downloaded and running on a smartphone?...

ASUS Zenbook 15 OLED: up to AMD Ryzen...

Stunning Ratchet And Clank-Inspired Scene Made by Dreams...

Here’s a list of ASUS motherboards that are...

Audacity Faces Backlash Following Controversial Update to Its...

Product recall of Weet-Bix promotional spoons over fears...

Mortal Kombat 11 DLC done as NetherRealm focuses...

Nokia G20 price in India revealed, pre-bookings begin...

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO...

Fortnite Season 7: Where to Place Missing Person...

Leave a Reply