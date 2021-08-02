gone-but-never-forgotten:-fela-kuti’s-daughter-remembers-afrobeat-pioneer-24-years-after-his-death

Late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela’s eldest daughter, Yeni Kuti, recently took to social media to remember her late father

The 60-year-old former dancer noted that August 2, 2021, made it 24 years since her legendary father left the world

Yeni added that despite her legendary father being no more, his legacy was too strong to be forgotten by the people

Legendary Nigerian musician, activist and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti’s daughter, may have died many years ago but his children have contributed to keeping his memory alive.

Just recently, Fela’s eldest daughter, Yeni Kuti, took to her Instagram page to reminisce on her father’s lifetime as she remembered him 24 years after his passing.

According to Yeni, August 2, 2021, made it the 24th year after her father’s death and despite him being greatly missed, his children and grandchildren have continued his legacy.

Yeni Kuti remembers late father, Fela.

The dancer noted how her father left a legacy too strong that it could not be forgotten. She then proceeded to taking fans on a trip down memory lane while sharing photos of her late father.

“2nd of August! It’s been 24 years Fela since you left us. You are missed but your legacy continues in your children and grandchildren. Gone but never forgotten. You left too strong a legacy to be forgotten!!! Pix 1. When Fela was playing the trumpet. In those days. Pix 2. Fine boy no pimples. Pix 3. Testifying at the tribunal for the burning of his house in which justice has never been served and the perpetrators are still in government. FELA LIVES!!!!!”

Nigerians react

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Yeni’s eulogy to her father on the 24th remembrance of his death.

Flea333:

“Fela lives forever and we celebrate his spirit everyday.”

Lbolatito:

“My Prophet. They tried to bury you but didn’t realize you were a seed. Your seeds are Aunty Yeni Handsome Femi Resilient Seun and on and on….”

Gr8lyon_kings:

“One of a kind ✊✊✊✊✊✊.”

Ibmreal7:

“Rip great legend ❤️❤️.”

Yeni Kuti clocks 60 in style

Yeni, who is the oldest daughter of the much-loved music legend, clocked the age of 60 on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Interestingly, the ever-energetic woman who used to be a dancer for her late dad looks almost nothing like her old age.

Yeni teamed up with some photographers to bring to life some powerful pictures to mark the special occasion.

