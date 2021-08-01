The Gombe State National Youth Service Corps on Saturday announced the appointment of a prospective corps member as the first corps camp director.

According to a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations Officer in the state, Dakama Margaret, this is part of the corps latest innovation.

Dakama revealed that the prospective corps member identified as Hassan Ajoke, with code number GM/21A/0236, is a graduate of marketing .

Recall that over the years, officials of NYSC are usually appointed directors of camps during every orientation exercise to superintend the affairs of corps members; however, with this latest innovation, corps member will contribute to the running of the camp.

The statement reads in part, “In line with the directive by NYSC management to deliberately involve corps members in camp administration, a corps camp director for the 2021 Batch B Stream 1 orientation course has been appointed.

“She is prospective corps member Hassan Amina Ajoke with state code number GM/21A/0236 , a graduate of marketing from the Kwara State Polytechnic.”

Dakama confirmed that prior to her elevation, Ajoke was leader of Platoon 6, adding that she has restated her commitment to partner NYSC camp director to achieve results.

In her acceptance speech, the corps camp director solicited the cooperation of all, adding that she would be open to constructive criticisms.

She pledged her unalloyed support to the camp director, Mr. Bala Mohammed Baba, and expressed her profound gratitude to the NYSC management for the new innovation.