golf-champion-dustin-johnson-on-finding-calm,-hublot-watches-and-snagging-the-aisle-seat

Dustin Johnson is the number one golfer in the world. In 2020, after his Travelers Championship win, he also became the fourth player in history to win a Tour title in each of his first 13 seasons. That’s a feat accomplished only by Johnson, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. The 37-year-old South Carolina native, who now lives with his family in South Florida, is also one of the longest drivers on the circuit and has been annually ranked since 2008. To date, his swing has achieved 24 wins on the PGA Tour and two majors, putting more than $71 million in prize money into his pocket. It has also caught the attention of brands such as Adidas and Hublot, which both signed him as a long-term ambassador. After undergoing surgery to repair cartilage damage this year, Johnson had some extra free time during recovery to tee up his other passions. He’s even working on mastering a new game, far off the green.

What have you done recently for the first time?

I haven’t done it yet, but I’m going to fish in my first marlin-fishing tournament in the Bahamas.

What, apart from more time, would make the biggest difference to your life?

I’m pretty happy with my life but, obviously, winning more golf tournaments and maybe having another kid.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

My workout gear. I pretty much wear that all day every day. Right now, I’m at Grove XXIII and I can play here in my T-shirt and workout shorts.

What do you most crave at the end of the day?

Netflix. Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of time on the couch in the last year. Yellowstone is one of my favorite shows. I also just started watching StartUp, which was pretty interesting.

Dustin Johnson photographed at the Grove XXIII Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. – Credit: Saul Martinez

Saul Martinez

How do you find calm?

Going out on my boat and spending time with my kids and Paulina [Gretzky]. I like to go fishing and diving. I have a 41 Bahama and 76 Viking Sportfish.

Who is your guru?

Wayne Gretzky [Johnson’s father-in-law].

What’s the most recent thing you’ve added to your collection?

I just got a new green Hublot golf watch. It’s cool and really light. I don’t

What is your exercise routine, and how often do you do it?

I train every day, everything from Olympic lifts to a lot of golf-specific stuff. I’m still doing a lot of rehab work. I’m usually at the gym for an hour and a half a day. I ride the bike for half an hour and then I’ll train.

A yardage book holder from the 2020 Masters, which Johnson won. – Credit: Saul Martinez

Saul Martinez

If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?

I would like to be able to play the guitar. I’ve always been kind of drawn to it, but I’m horrendous.

Where do you get your clothes?

I like jeans from J Brand, Hudson and Citizens of Humanity. Most of my suits, shirts and shoes are Prada. That’s where I get all of my dress-up clothes. I also like sneakers. I have a few hundred from Adidas. I’ve had a partnership with them for 14 years, so I have quite a collection.

What’s your favorite seat on a plane?

Aisle. I usually sit in the first seat on the right on NetJets.

Which are your regular tables in London, New York or LA?

When we are in LA, we always go to Nobu in Malibu or La Scala in Beverly Hills. At home [in South Florida], we go to 1000 North. It’s open to the public, but upstairs they have a members-only section. It’s on the water and we go there often.

Are you wearing a watch? How many do you own?

I’m wearing the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang. I own 15 Hublot watches. The Big Bang is my go-to. I also have a few more at the store I need to go pick up. I have a few other watches, but I’ve put them aside for my kids.

Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf (left) and Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf Green Carbon (right). – Credit: Saul Martinez

Saul Martinez

When was the last time you completely unplugged?

When I went to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.

What’s your favorite hotel?

The Bellagio in Vegas.

Whom do you admire most, and why?

Golf-wise, growing up I was always a big fan of Davis Love and Fred Couples. Michael Jordan is my favorite basketball player. And, obviously, Wayne [Gretzky] is one of my idols, and I feel fortunate that I now get to spend a ton of time with him. We play golf together and he’s pretty decent. He’s a 10 handicap. He could be a lot better if he wanted to be, but he just enjoys playing.

What’s always in your hand luggage?

Extra chargers and cords; allergy medicine, a Z-Pack, B12 and vitamin C; my watches; a Theragun massager and a red-light machine that helps with inflammation. Four or five pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses. I always have a pair of sweatpants, a hoodie and a T-shirt because I’ve lost my luggage a few times. I still do it now even though I fly private.

What is the car you are most attached to?

My Range Rover.

Johnson’s 2017 Range Rover SVAutobiography. – Credit: Saul Martinez

Saul Martinez

Wine of choice?

I like a good Napa Cabernet or a Bordeaux. One of my favorite wine companies is Hundred Acre.

What’s your most treasured possession?

My Masters and US Open trophies. I keep them in my office, but they are in boxes because we are about to move.

What’s your favorite neighborhood in your favorite city?

Sherwood near LA. I like that neighborhood and the golf course there.

What was the last live performance you saw?

Kid Rock in West Palm Beach.

What causes are important to you?

I have a foundation, which is the Dustin Johnson Foundation, and junior golf is a big focus. We support a lot of initiatives that try to get clubs in kids’ hands through outreach, through schools and sponsorships.

Bowie or Dylan?

Dylan.

