golf-betting:-bettor-had-$8-on-a-9-leg-british-open-matchup-parlay,-and-hit-it-for-almost-$17,000

There are plenty of ways to bet golf, and one is a three-way matchup.

When golfers are grouped together at a tournament, BetMGM will place odds on which one will have the best round. It’s straightforward and not easy to win. There’s a lot of unpredictability in golf tournaments.

One bettor played a small parlay on matchups at the first round of the British Open. There were some big names on his card, and some golfers that only the most hardcore fans would know. In all there were nine legs to the matchup parlay.

And it hit. At a little more than 2,100-to-1 odds.

An amazing British Open parlay

The bettor picked nine golfers to win their three-man groups at the first round and put $8 on it. Every one of the golfers was plus odds, which is typical for a three-way bet.

Andy Sullivan +175 vs. Richard Bland/Marcus Armitage

Justin Harding +150 vs. Chan Kim/Haotong Li

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano +200 vs. Mike Lorenzo-Vera/Abel Gallegos

Viktor Hovland +115 vs. Ryan Palmer/Thomas Detry

Paul Casey +150 vs. Abraham Ancer/Ian Poulter

Joaquin Niemann +150 (dead heat tie) vs. Daniel Berger/Joel Dahmen

Lucas Herbert +140 vs. Sam Burns / Jorge Campillo

Jordan Spieth +140 vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Branden Grace

Guido Migliozzi +165 vs. Kevin Streelman/Victor Perez

Not only did the parlay win, only one of the nine even tied. The dead heat tie for Niemann, who tied Dahmen with a 1-under-par 69 in the first round, knocked down the odds a bit.

So the final winning odds on that $8 parlay were only about 2,115-to-1. The bettor won $16,922.

Jordan Spieth’s big first round at the British Open helped one bettor cash a big ticket. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Some unlikely names on the parlay

Be honest, how many of the above golfers have you heard of? If you got all of them, you watch a ton of golf.

There had to be some rhyme or reason to the nine names on the list. Either way, he or she nailed every single one of the picks.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño was the biggest underdog on the parlay at +200, and he shot a 1-over-par 71. But Gallegos shot a 73 and Lorenzo-Vera shot a 75. Another wild part of the parlay was that the other eight golfers all shot par or better. It would be a major challenge to go 8-for-8 picking golfers to finish a round at par or better, much less do that and have them all win their group.

It probably wasn’t too serious of a parlay when it was made. But it got serious in a hurry as the various legs of it started winning.

