Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell’s Body Language, Per An Expert – Women’s Health

It took a while for Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to get the timing right, but once they did, they were all in.

The legendary actress first met her lifetime leading man on set in 1968 while filming The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band. She was 20, and he was 15. “I think for me, I mean, he was way too young for me. I was, like, dating older guys,” Goldie said on CBS Sunday Morning in 2020. By the time they reunited on the set of another film in 1983, they were both divorced, and neither was looking for romance. But as usually happens in life, when you don’t want to something to happen, it does anyway. The two fell for each other and haven’t separated since.

Nearly forty years later, with four children and seven grandchildren between them, Goldie and Kurt still reminisce about their romance by watching their films. “You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love,” the First Wives Club star said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2017 about watching films they’ve starred in together. “It was really something to be able to watch that.”

Now, you could do the same—watch the couple’s numerous films and guess the subtle meanings of their gestures to decipher whether they still feel the same way today, but bringing in an expert might be easier. Luckily for you, Karen Donaldson stepped up to analyze Goldie and Kurt’s body language throughout the years and explained how and why this couple is still going so strong.