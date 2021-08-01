GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet: Report – CoinDesk – CoinDesk

GoldenTree Asset Management, a New York-based with $45 billion under management, has been adding an undisclosed bitcoin to its balance sheet, according a report by The Street, which cited two unnamed sources.
- With the purchase, the credit-focused firm company has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in the largest cryptocurrency.
- GoldenTree, which is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum, is considering hiring experts in cryptocurrency investments as it turns its attention to the industry, the report said.
