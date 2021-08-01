Home Business GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet: Report – CoinDesk – CoinDesk
Business

GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Its Balance Sheet: Report – CoinDesk – CoinDesk

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
goldentree-adds-bitcoin-to-its-balance-sheet:-report-–-coindesk-–-coindesk

GoldenTree Asset Management, a New York-based with $45 billion under management, has been adding an undisclosed bitcoin to its balance sheet, according a report by The Street, which cited two unnamed sources.

  • With the purchase, the credit-focused firm company has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in the largest cryptocurrency.
  • GoldenTree, which is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum, is considering hiring experts in cryptocurrency investments as it turns its attention to the industry, the report said.

Read more

:

MicroStrategy CEO Likens Borrowing to Buy Bitcoin to Investing Early in Facebook

Subscribe to ,

By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our

terms & conditions

and

privacy policy.

Read more about…

BitcoinGoldenTreeSteven Tananbaum

Disclosure

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

The chips are down: Why there’s a semiconductor...

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine...

Two Inflationary Booms The Federal Reserve Is Ignoring...

Japan’s Sompo looks to roll out nursing services...

S.Korea July exports jump for ninth straight month,...

This Surprising City May Be Leading The World...

361 Degrees International Limited’s (HKG:1361) Intrinsic Value Is...

Nigeria needs sustainable aviation fuel, say environmentalists –...

Grounded Pilots Swamp Aviation Recruiters in Fight for...

Rumor: Rivian Is In Talks For EV Factory...

Leave a Reply