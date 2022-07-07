golden-land:-a-search-for-riches-in-somaliland

From snow to sand, a Finnish family return to their ancestral home in Somaliland to mine for gold.

Mustafe decides to leave his quiet life in Finland when copper and gold are discovered in his ancestral land, Somaliland. These riches promise to fulfil his lifelong dream to help his struggling country of birth.

Mustafe mines gold, gemstones and cobalt, a metal more valuable than diamonds. But he soon realises that all that glitters is not gold.

While his children grapple with culture shock, Mustafe finds the clan disputes, which fuelled the Somali civil war, impossible to avoid.

Golden Land is a film by Inka Achte.