Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles know AFCON rivals Wednesday

by News
The Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles will know their first-round foes in their respective competitions on Wednesday.

The Golden Eaglets will compete at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations which will be held in Algeria in 2023.

The Flying Eagles are among the 12 teams that will compete for honours at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations which will be staged in Egypt.

The Eaglets won the WAFU B U-17 qualifiers in Ghana, while the Flying Eagles topped the qualifiers in Niger Republic.

According to a statement released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the draw ceremony will take place at the Mohamed VI complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The ceremony will kick off at 12:00pm local time (11:00 GMT).

