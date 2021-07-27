Home NEWS Gold medalist shares concerns she has for Biles
Gold medalist shares concerns she has for Biles

Olympic gymnastics medalist Aly Raisman shares support for her former teammate Simone Biles after Biles pulled out of the team gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic gymnastics medalist Aly Raisman shares support for her former teammate Simone Biles after Biles pulled out of the team gymnastics event at the Tokyo Olympics.

