Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Boilers star for Teams USA, Canada
SPORTS

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Boilers star for Teams USA, Canada

The Boilermakers are having a good offseason, particularly Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst for U19 Team USA and Zach Edey for Team Canada. That, plus another football commitment, and much more on Gold and Black Radio.

Link: Radio

