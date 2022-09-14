God Used Me As A Vessel To Unleash Black Sherif’s Talent – Comedian Ajeezay

Popular comedian Ajeezay has taken to his Facebook page to recount how he helped sensational artist Black Sherif to become who he is now.One of the biggest artists in Ghana who has made a name both in Ghana and outside the country is Black Sherif. His music has traveled wide and far across many countries.

READ ALSO: My Stay With Zylofon Is Out Of Loyalty – ObibiniPopular comedian Ajeezay has recounted how God used him as a vessel to bring the young artist into the limelight. The comedian who is also a singer shared photos from three years ago when they became friends.

Ajeezy further urged Black Sherif to stay focused and also called his fame ‘crazy’. He also encourages Black Sherif to work hard and bring home the Grammy award.

He wrote on his page, “19th July 19, exactly 3yrs today God used me as a vessel to change a Brother’s life & gift the world! Love you & everything you’ve become! Your kinda fame is very crazy! Just stay focused on the craft, Keep your head up, Jeff & Farouk .. Bring us the Grammy! Blacko Jeezay !”

