God of War: Ragnarok Should ‘Steal’ Iconic Cory Barlog Line – GameRant

While it remain to be seen what takes place in the upcoming fan-dubbed God of War: Ragnarok, one iconic line from Cory Barlog could be a big addition.

Very little is known about the upcoming God of War sequel, but fans have taken to calling it God of War: Ragnarok based on its initial trailer: “Ragnarok is coming.” Of course, the emphasis on “is coming” likely means it won’t arrive in the sequel, but it could set up a bombastic third game. Currently, God of War: Ragnarok is set to release on 2022 on PS4/PS5, and if any marketing begins for it anytime soon, it could even be an early 2022 release since its initial release date was 2021.

No one outside Sony or Santa Monica knows what’ll take place in the game, whether it’s big plot points or small Easter eggs. However, one recurring phrase from God of War creative director Cory Barlog is essentially begging to be added to the game.

Ragnarok? Never Heard of It

It’s not uncommon for fans to ask developers questions that they can’t answer, as many things about any game in development are kept top secret, including the game’s proper name. Sony confirmed that God of War: Ragnarok isn’t the actual title, but it stopped short of actually revealing what is. Either way, developers typically don’t respond, but some like Barlog take it to another level. Barlog is slightly infamous for trolling fans (kindly) on occasion, and one of his iconic phrases when asked about God of War: Ragnarok is that he’s “never heard of it.” In fact, on his Twitter profile, there is Morse Code any fan could translate on Google and it turns out to be “never heard of it.”

On the one hand, this could be because the fan title is not the true title, but on the other, there’s a clear understanding of what’s being asked about and Barlog just can’t answer. Either way, it’s a prime phrase to be used in the upcoming God of War game. Perhaps, during a confrontation with Thor, Kratos is asked why (or how) he has begun Ragnarok, with Kratos snapping back that he’s “never heard of it.” But, given that God of War‘s Mimir talks about it frequently enough, it would obviously be a bit of biting sarcasm there. Perhaps Thor calls it by another name, like the Twilight of the Gods, or perhaps it’s something else by someone else entirely. Having Kratos snap back regardless with a rage-fueled “NEVER HEARD OF IT” would be quite the Easter egg for those fans.

Of course, this is idle speculation, but it wouldn’t be impossible. God of War is filled with Easter eggs, mysteries, and the like, so one slightly alluding to its creative director wouldn’t feel out of place. It’s something that fans wouldn’t likely see until launch, and right now, they are more likely hoping to see a God of War: Ragnarok trailer soon.

The God of War sequel is in development for PS4 and PS5.

