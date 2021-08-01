God of War Fans Think They’ve Found the Perfect Actor to Play Kratos in A Movie – GameRant

Fans believe that they have found the perfect person to star in a God of War movie after an ad shows the promising actor positioned by Kratos.

The God of War series protagonist Kratos certainly has a very distinct look, However, after an ad found online puts him next to a certain actor, fans believe that they have found the perfect casting should a live-action adaptation happen.

God of War is a beloved action-adventure game series developed by Sony Santa Monica, with the games getting their start by looking at Greek mythology. The series originally debuted in 2005 and has spawned several sequels over multiple PlayStation consoles before finally being rebooted in 2018 to universal acclaim. The reboot changed the series’ focus to Norse mythology and altered the series protagonist, Kratos, to become Viking-influenced. It’s a look that only a very particular actor would be able to pull off.

An ad for a promotion offering a free six-month trial of Apple TV+ for PlayStation 5 owners has sparked imaginations online, as an actor with the same menacing physicality that Kratos is known for is shown. The ad, which has been posted on Reddit for discussion by Basic-Rope2553 and Gwunbleidd_1988, showcases American actor Jason Momoa scowling alongside Kratos with close-ups on their faces. The similar lighting and pose have enlightened fans that they do look remarkably similar, meaning that Mamoa could fit in a God of War film or TV show adaptation.

Alongside Game of Thrones, Jason Momoa has starred in several big-name blockbusters like Justice League and Aquaman. On top of those, he has also played the titular Conan in the Conan the Barbarian reboot, a series that features the same sort of warfare that would lend itself well to a God of War role. Unfortunately, Sony has recently debunked rumors that it’s working on a God of War movie or TV adaptation.

While video game movies generally don’t have a great track record with poorly received films such as Alone in the Dark, Bloodrayne, and Max Payne bringing down the public opinion of what video game movies could be, there have been some reasonably solid efforts as well. Recently, Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu have shown that videogame movies can be perfectly watchable. Netflix’s The Witcher series was also received well, earning itself a second season.

Now would be the perfect time to make a God of War movie starring Momoa. The series has renewed vigor after the excellent release of the reboot, and the incoming sequel God of War: Ragnarok is generating a lot of hype. Momoa also has a sequel of his own on the way, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, so both Momoa and the God of War franchise are about as popular as they could hope to be at this point in time. Sony is working on several other game adaptations including Uncharted, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us. If fans are lucky, God of War may soon get the same treatment.

God of War: Ragnarok is expected to release in 2022 for the PS4 and PS5.

