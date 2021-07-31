God of War Fan Shows Off Kratos Costume Complete With Leviathan Axe – Game Rant

While the God of War series has existed since the mid-2000s, it’s relevancy has managed to persist for quite some time now – thanks in large part to the release of the 2018 game, which managed to revitalize the God of War series in a major way. Now, one fan in particular has shown off an impressive cosplay of the main character in God of War.

Following the release of the original God of War back in 2005, Kratos has gone on to become a video game icon. With the God of War series being one of the most popular Sony exclusive series ever released, the gaming community is quick to associate Kratos with many of the other iconic characters to exist under Sony’s banner. As a result, Kratos has become the subject of numerous fan art and cosplays.

A Reddit user by the name of diamondhandz71 showed off an impressive cosplay of Kratos from God of War. The shoulder pauldron, hand bandages, and red Spartan war paint are all extremely accurate to Kratos’ new design, but what’s very impressive is the spot-on replica of the Leviathan Axe that Kratos wields in God of War.

Many fans of the series were skeptical at first in terms of replacing the Blades of Chaos, a God of War staple, with the Leviathon Axe when God of War was first announced. However, as the game has started to become more and more popular, the Leviathan Axe has become extremely synonymous with God of War, to the point where the axe is practically the centerpiece of diamondhandz71’s Kratos cosplay.

For many in the gaming community, Cory Barlog’s God of War was the start of something new for the series. The game broke away from many series traditions and built something unique. Not to mention the game gave a lot more complexity and depth to Kratos’ character, now that Atreus has become a much more involved figure in his story. Though, many are also curious as to where the series will go from here.

It’s been almost a year since God of War: Ragnarok was first announced and there has been next to no new information about the upcoming game. The game was not featured at E3 2021 and there’s been no official word of when fans can expect to see the game in a much more fleshed out state. Then again, it seems fairly evident that Cory Barlog and Santa Monica Studio want to get this game right and thus, will likely show the game off only when there’s a substantial amount of content to showcase. When it does come, fans can expect to see the Leviathan axe in Kratos’ hands once again.

God of War is available now exclusively for PS4.

Source: Reddit

