god-has-not-told-me-to-support-atiku,-we’re-with-wike,-says-ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he has not received direction from God to support the presidential candidate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 elections.

Ortom made this statement during an interview with Arise Tv on Wednesday.

“I am praying. I have gone into hibernation. I am fasting and praying. So in the end, if God directs me that I should support Atiku, why should I not do it? After all, he’s my party member,” Ortom said.

Ortom added that he had expected Atiku to have chosen Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, as his running mate instead of Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor.

Ortom also declared his support for Governor Wike and urged Atiku to talk to the Rivers State governor.

“But I am waiting for him (Atiku) to do more. I expect him to reach out to Wike, who came second in the presidential primary,” Ortom said.

Wike contested and lost the PDP presidential ticket to Atiku.

Atiku polled 371 to beat his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes. Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki finished third with 70 votes. 767 votes were recorded as total votes cast.

PDP national working committee (NWC) thereafter nominated three names that included Okowa, Wike and Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel to Atiku for running mate.

The Guardian gathered that NWC members voted 13-3 to endorse the report of the stakeholders’ panel which had earlier nominated Wike to be Atiku’s running mate. Okowa got only three votes.

Ayu, however, said the final decision to pick Okowa as the party’s vice-presidential candidate was for Atiku to make.

Ortom said he was not in support of dumping Wike for Okowa in choosing Atiku’s running mate.

“The man he denied the popular view of the PDP members — 14 out of 17 — who said Wike should be the vice-presidential candidate. I expect more explanation,” Ortom said.

“I expect him to talk to Wike — whom we are supporting — first. I expect him to reach out to some of us so that together we can work as a party.”

