Home ENTERTAINMENT “God forbid” – Singer, Peruzzi replies fan who asked if he would marry this year
ENTERTAINMENT

“God forbid” – Singer, Peruzzi replies fan who asked if he would marry this year

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“god-forbid”-–-singer,-peruzzi-replies-fan-who-asked-if-he-would-marry-this-year

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh otherwise known as Peruzzi has hinted that he’s not ready to marry anytime soon.

A concerned fan had taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to inquire if the ‘Majesty crooner’ would be walking down the aisle with his lover before the end of the year.

“Peruzzi hope you go marry this year”, the fan wrote.

However, Peruzzi’s response hinted that he’s not ready for such commitment anytime soon. Quoting the fan’s tweet he wrote, “God forbid”.

See their exchange below,

Meanwhile, the singer, Peruzzi is reportedly in an amorous relationship with Instagram influencer, Ogechi Ukonu aka Caramel Plug.

This was alleged by anonymous Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls. According to the blogger, the relationship might lead to marriage because Ogechi is madly in love with the singer.

Cutie Juls claims the news is ., however, the alleged couple are yet to confirm or deny the rumour.

Taking to Instagram, the blogger wrote,

“Singer Peruzzi and his new babe as . confirmed by trusted amebo plug, Cutie.

“Congratulations to the new couple. Las las, na knacking dem go knack and pepper we small But they can’t stop us from poke nosing abi?

“Ladies and gentlemen, Peruzzi’s new babe is no other than our famous Instagram “E dey Shake” influencer, Ogechi


Hopefully this will be the one we’ll take to the alter cuz I learnt mama is really in love.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“No part of my movie ‘Oko Iyabo’ undermines...

“You even had the effrontery to share the...

“At least there is constant electricity & I...

Actor, RMD Celebrates His 60th Birthday With Ageless...

Beautiful photos as 18-year-old tops her class, clears...

When I applied for my first job, I...

The first person to put me on a...

My partner in everything: TV personality Toolz’s husband...

Obama DMW: RIP 44, heartbroken Davido says in...

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates 60th birthday with...

Leave a Reply