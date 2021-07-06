“God forbid” – Singer, Peruzzi replies fan who asked if he would marry this year

Popular Nigerian singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh otherwise known as Peruzzi has hinted that he’s not ready to marry anytime soon.

A concerned fan had taken to micro-blogging platform, Twitter to inquire if the ‘Majesty crooner’ would be walking down the aisle with his lover before the end of the year.

“Peruzzi hope you go marry this year”, the fan wrote.

However, Peruzzi’s response hinted that he’s not ready for such commitment anytime soon. Quoting the fan’s tweet he wrote, “God forbid”.

See their exchange below,

Meanwhile, the singer, Peruzzi is reportedly in an amorous relationship with Instagram influencer, Ogechi Ukonu aka Caramel Plug.

This was alleged by anonymous Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls. According to the blogger, the relationship might lead to marriage because Ogechi is madly in love with the singer.

Cutie Juls claims the news is ., however, the alleged couple are yet to confirm or deny the rumour.

