“God fixes things in his own time” – Yul Edochie’s first wife, May breaks silence after he unfollowed her on IG (Video)

May Edochie, the first wife of controversial actor, Yul Edochie, has broken her silence days after her husband unfollowed her on Instagram.

Recall that after Yul unveiled Nollywood actress Judy Austin as his second wife in April and revealed they welcomed a child together, May aired her displeasure with the news and subsequently unfollowed her husband on the photo-sharing app.

He, however, was still following her and commenting on her posts until he unfollowed a few days ago, after she revealed during a Facebook live session that her husband’s betrayal made her slip into depression.

Well, days after he unfollowed her, May shared a video of herself vibing to a gospel song and praising God, noting that he sees all and fixes all things at his own time.

“In every situation I will give God praise. He sees all, He knows all and He fixes all at His own time. @nkeoma omeriwo remains my victory song. I cannot fail because oluwa no Dey fail, instead of me to fail my God has to fail, and since God cannot fail, I cannot fail so don’t expect me to fail. Ehh ehhh your voice has calmed the raging sea my God is bigger than all my problems Daddy! Ugwu ana ari adighi atu egwu(the hill is not afraid of the climbers)”, she captioned the video.

