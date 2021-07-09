god-did-it:-22-year-old-lady-buys-a-house,-photos-of-new-home-stir-reactions

A young nurse, Denise Abena Takyiwaa Darko, has become a house owner at the age of 22 and she could not hide her joy

The young lady posted photos of the house on Instagram as many people rejoiced with her for the achievement

There were some people who said that they would love to come and have a nice sleepover in her abode

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young lady, Denise Abena Takyiwaa Darko, has shared her success story online after she bought a home at the age of 22.

Posting photos of the house on Instagram, the lady thanked God for making it possible for her to be a homeowner.

The lady said that she is grateful to God for the blessing.

Photo source: @neessyyy

Source: Instagram

What a beautiful house

One of the snaps has her posing in the kitchen part of the new house. Many people took to Instagram to congratulate her on the victory.

At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered tens of comments from her followers on the platform.

See her Instagram post below:

Congrats girl!

. compiled some of the reactions below:

justcilla__ said:

“Congratulations girl.”

lifeofberns said:

“Congrats hun.”

adjoa214 said:

“Well done!! My daughter.”

seiko.soko said:

“Congratulations to you girl… making us girls proud out here n.”

foreverbonitaa said:

“Amen!! Congratulations babe.”

peter_ka said:

“Yes. Majorr… congrats.”

magnimise said:

“I actually love people doing well, congratulations.”

sisibabe_1 said:

“We love to see it sis, more wins this yea.”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A teenager bought her home

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a 19-year-old with the social media handle @tiarettee would not have to bother about paying rents anymore.

In a post on Saturday, May 1, she said that she just got her own house at the young age of 19. She attached three photos of the house to the post, stirring massive reactions on the platform.

The teenager who is also a tattoo artist said she is very grateful that she could make enough money from what she does to give herself a worthy life.

Source: .