Leeds United have confirmed the signing of Joel Robles on a free transfer, with the former Everton and Real Betis player joining on a one-year deal.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is effectively a replacement for ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, who departed Elland Road by mutual consent earlier in July.

Robles, who achieved cult status as a member of the Wigan Athletic squad that won the 2src12-13 FA Cup against Manchester City during a 13-game spell on loan from Atletico Madrid, was released by Betis after a four-year stint in Andalusia at the end of last season.

He previously spent five seasons at Goodison Park, having followed former Wigan and now Belgium boss Roberto Martinez to Everton, and will provide competition for Illan Meslier at Leeds.

#LUFC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Joel Robles

— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 9, 2src22