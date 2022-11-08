Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says Qatar World Cup may be his last one

Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Manuel Neuer (Credit: DW)

Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will probably be his last one.

“You never know, but I assume it will be my last World Cup,” the 36-year-old player said.

He, however, stressed that “it doesn’t necessarily” have to be his last one.

Once his name is confirmed on Germany coach Hansi Flick’s squad list, Neuer is to play his fourth tournament after 2010, 2014 — when he won the title — and 2018.

Flick will announce his squad on Thursday, and Germany will start their campaign against Japan on November 23.

“I’m not afraid to say that we want to be world champions,” Neuer said. “We need the right momentum.”

During the tournament, Neuer will be wearing a “One Love” captain’s armband to set a sign for diversity and freedom.

Qatar has been widely criticised for the human rights situation in the country.

Other team captains are also to wear special armbands.

“With the ‘One Love’ campaign, we aren’t hiding, even though we’ve been accused of doing so because it’s not a rainbow flag,” Neuer said, adding that it is important that players voice their opinion.

The rainbow flag symbolises lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride and LGBT social movements, considered illegal in Qatar.

(dpa/Bioreports)

