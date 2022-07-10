Home WORLD NEWS Goa unit not facing split, says Congress
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Goa unit not facing split, says Congress

by News
1 views
goa-unit-not-facing-split,-says-congress

PANAJI: With a day to go for the legislative assembly to meet for the monsoon session, strong speculation began to do the rounds that

Congress

could see yet another split. The arrival of Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao lent further credence to the chatter, but Congress brushed it aside as rumours.

In a bid to put up a united front, Congress MLAs went into a huddle at a city-based resort on Saturday, but

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat

was conspicuous by his absence. Rao and state Congress chief Amit

Patkar

said

Kamat

had gone to a mutt in Canacona. Party insiders say Kamat, the former CM, remains upset with the party and could be weighing his options.

“This government is creating rumours and confusion. We held a CLP meeting a few days ago and Kamat was also present,” said Patkar. Congress said the meeting with Rao was convened to deliberate over floor management strategy.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

One of India’s last royal khansamas, and his...

Concerns over UN aid delivery amid fears Syria...

NIA arrests seventh person in connection with Udaipur...

Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods...

To Nature, with love -The Times Evoke Collection

‘The Architect of the New BJP’: New book...

Army focuses on imparting mandarin language training to...

Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be held...

Japan ruling coalition set to win election marred...

Ongoing civil strikes further cripple everyday life in...

Leave a Reply