goa-unit-not-facing-split,-says-congress

PANAJI: With a day to go for the legislative assembly to meet for the monsoon session, strong speculation began to do the rounds that

Congress

could see yet another split. The arrival of Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao lent further credence to the chatter, but Congress brushed it aside as rumours.

In a bid to put up a united front, Congress MLAs went into a huddle at a city-based resort on Saturday, but

Margao MLA Digambar Kamat

was conspicuous by his absence. Rao and state Congress chief Amit

Patkar

said

Kamat

had gone to a mutt in Canacona. Party insiders say Kamat, the former CM, remains upset with the party and could be weighing his options.

“This government is creating rumours and confusion. We held a CLP meeting a few days ago and Kamat was also present,” said Patkar. Congress said the meeting with Rao was convened to deliberate over floor management strategy.

