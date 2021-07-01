Home ENTERTAINMENT “Go and Chop Stone” – Neo Akpofurereplies man who told him to take Venita’s advice and go make money
Big Brother . star, Neo Akpofure, has shut down a fan who told him to put more focus on making money, rather than any other thing i.e His relationship.

Just recently, Neo’s cousin hinted that the issue she has with Neo was that he was so fixated on keeping up with his relationship with Vee, and he wasn’t doing much work for himself.

She also stated that Vee does not allow Neo do anything meaningful for himself.

A twitter user echoed this same sentinment when he tweeted at Neo, saying ;

No go find money, dey write rubbish here..

You still don’t understand what Venita is saying abi?

Neo however fired back, tweeting ;

First of all, f*ck you and what you have heard… I’m happy, my family is happy. Go and chop stone.

