Copley Point Capital – on behalf of its Block Industrial program and Pembury Real Estate Ltd – submitted a planning application to North Northamptonshire Council earlier this year having purchased the eight-acre site on one of the town’s prime industrial parks.

Demolition of the existing building is close to being completed and the construction of the new £srcsrcm unit will commence shortly with completion scheduled for Q3-2023.

Copley Point Capital, Director, Nimit Oberoi, said: “We’re very pleased to have obtained planning permission for ‘Earlstreesrc60’ just seven months after our acquisition. This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the positive and pragmatic attitude of North Northamptonshire Council.

“The development is in an excellent location where there is very little supply of new, high-specification industrial units.

“Earlstree src60 is best placed to help satisfy the strong demand for Grade A urban logistics and industrial space that there is for businesses operating locally, regionally and nationally.”

