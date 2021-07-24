Home Business GM sues Ford over name of its hands-free technology – Guardian
Business

GM sues Ford over name of its hands-free technology – Guardian

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gm-sues-ford-over-name-of-its-hands-free-technology-–-guardian

General Motors

General Motors has announced that the US manufacturer and its self-driving car unit Cruise have sued Ford for calling its automated driving technology BlueCruise.

Ford launched BlueCruise, which allows motorists to drive hands-free, in April.

GM, which aquired the start-up Cruise in 2016, argues in a lawsuit filed in the district court in Northern California that Ford is infringing its trademark.

“No other company has the right to use these marks in the field of automated driving technology,” GM said in the complaint seen Saturday by bioreports.

Ford’s brand “will inevitably cause confusion,” GM said.

With Cruise, GM hopes to be the first major automaker to produce self-driving cars on a large scale.





No comments yet

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Crypto Price Surge: Surprise Tech Giant Support Suddenly...

Food bosses say ministers are making England’s Covid...

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) – Agreement with Stakeholders to...

CBN reiterates financial soundness, safety of banks –...

Deadline 2024: Why you only have 3 years...

Polypropylene Waxes Market Recent Activities, Development Strategies, Competitive...

Stock Bulls Look Toward $17 Trillion Burning a...

Used Construction Machinery Market Worth Observing Growth: Caterpillar,...

Teenagers: Don’t Lose This Summer Job Advantage –...

Automotive Exhaust Manifold Gasket Market? Big Changes to...

Leave a Reply