GM Says Unfinished Cars to Hurt Quarterly Results

General Motors Co. said it couldn’t deliver nearly 100,000 vehicles in the second quarter because it lacked computer chips and other parts, underscoring the supply-chain troubles that continue to plague the car business.

GM said it built the vehicles mostly during June without semiconductors and other components, and set the cars aside rather than shipping them to dealerships. The hit to its wholesale deliveries will hurt second-quarter profit, although GM said it would be able to finish and ship the cars this year and stood by its full-year profit guidance.

