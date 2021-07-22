gm-is-shutting-down-most-of-its-pickup-production-for-a-week

New York (CNN Business) General Motors will stop making most of its full-size pickup trucks for a week starting Monday. It’s another sign that the auto industry continues to struggle with the year-long global computer chip shortage.

Large pickups and SUVs are automakers’ best-selling and most profitable vehicles. GM and other automakers have tried to keep making them, shifting their supply of available chips away from less popular vehicles.

But as the Delta variant takes hold across the globe, shutdowns and restrictions are coming back, throwing the supply chain into more chaos.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing Covid-19-related restrictions,” said GM. “We expect it to be a near-term issue.”

GM (GM) said it will halt production for a week starting on July 26 at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, assembly plant that builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 models.