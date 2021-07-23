GM again recalls its US electric vehicles over fire threat – CNN

New York (CNN Business) GM is once again recalling nearly 70,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles because of a risk that the battery will catch fire when the car is parked.

The company does not have a fix for the problem that has been tied to at least nine fires nationwide since early 2020. The new fix will likely involve replacing battery modules or perhaps the entire battery pack, said GM spokesperson Dan Flores.

GM and federal safety regulators are providing steps that Bolt owners should take before their cars can be repaired. These include not parking it in a garage or next to another structure such as a home or other building due to the risk of a fire spreading. All the fires occurred when the cars were parked, and there were two reports of injuries.

While the number of cars is relatively small for a recall, GM’s action is significant given how pivotal the Bolt is to its efforts to shift from gasoline-powered cars and trucks to an all-electric future.

The Bolt is the only EV that GM currently sells in North America, though it has other EVs it sells elsewhere, including China. US sales of the Bolt have been climbing rapidly, rising 142% to 20,000 in the first six months of this year compared with the first half of 2020. The model year 2020 and 2021 Bolts have a newer type of battery than the ones that caught fire.