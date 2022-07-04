glut-of-goods-at-target,-walmart-is-a-boon-for-liquidators

The excess inventory piling up at large retailers such as Target and Walmart is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

Liquidity Services Xcess Limited, B-Stock LLC and other companies said they are seeing a glut of kitchen appliances, televisions, outdoor furniture and apparel that major chains are trying to clear out. In many cases, the liquidators are picking up pallets at the ports or from a warehouse without the goods ever hitting store shelves and are selling the items to smaller retailers and individuals who resell them online.