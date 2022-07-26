Home Business Glossier Inks Deal With Sephora
Glossier Inks Deal With Sephora

Beauty company Glossier Inc. has reached a deal for Sephora stores and Sephora.com to carry its products next year, its first external retail partnership and a move that significantly expands the brand’s retail distribution.

Sephora locations in the U.S. and Canada will begin carrying Glossier products beginning in early 2023, Glossier said Tuesday. Sephora, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE , has thousands of shops across the U.S. and Canada, including locations inside J.C. Penney and Kohl’s Corp.

