Global Thermoplastic Composites Market (2020 to 2026) – Growing Market for Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

The Global Thermoplastic Composites Market size was estimated at USD 29.13 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 30.93 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.50% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 42.53 Billion by 2026.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Thermoplastic Composites to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Thermoplastic Composites Market was examined across Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic, Glass Mat Thermoplastic, Long Fiber Thermoplastic, and Short Fiber Thermoplastic.

Based on Fiber Type, the Thermoplastic Composites Market was examined across Carbon, Glass, and Mineral.

Based on Resin Type, the Thermoplastic Composites Market was examined across Hybrid, Polyamide (PA), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), and Polypropylene (PP).

Based on Application, the Thermoplastic Composites Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Consumer Goods & Electronics, Sports & Leisure, Transportation, and Wind Energy.

Based on Geography, the Thermoplastic Composites Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Thermoplastic Composites Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for thermoplastic composites in transportation and aerospace & defense applications

Growing opportunities in consumer goods and electronics industries

Demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials

Restraints

High prices of raw materials

Difficulties in fiber-reinforcement

Opportunities

Rising needs for thermoplastic composites in emerging countries

Growing market for electric vehicles

Challenges

Development of low-cost production technology

Companies Mentioned

Arkema

ATC Manufacturing

AVANCO GmbH

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Cutting Dynamics, Inc.

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

DIEFFENBACHER GMBH Maschinen- und Anlagenbau

DSM

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

PolyOne Corporation

SABIC

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay S.A.

TechnoCompound GmbH

TEIJIN LIMITED

Toray Industries, Inc.

Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corporation

