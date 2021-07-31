Global Tea Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to be $71.784 Billion by 2026 from $47.43 Billion in 2020 – Yahoo Finance

Tea is one of the prevalent and lowest costs of beverages consumed globally. The rising demand for tea is considered one of the significant components for the worldwide beverage market growth. The major tea producing countries are China, Sri Lanka, India, Kenya and Indonesia. These countries are the most important producers globally, representing almost 75% of world production.

Tea is considered a healthy beverage due to several potent antioxidants and minerals as potassium, magnesium, calcium & manganese. It is a fragrant beverage imitative from the Camellia Sinensis plant. It is one of the principally consumed beverages worldwide. Green tea and Black tea are trendy tea, although herbal tea is gaining popularity. Usually, tea consumption will help reduce cell damage due to free radicals and lowers cholesterol levels and facilitates healthy weight loss.

The global tea market is growing due to changing lifestyle. Increasing disposable income of the middle-class populace, mainly in urban areas, is expected to drive the consumption market and drive market growth. Millennials are frequent consumer of premium and health-oriented tea products. In the last five years, various tea lounges have been opening worldwide, especially in countries like the United States, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Russia, China, India etc.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of drinking tea coupled with a readiness to shell out money on the product is expected to drive the demand. Hence, to leverage this trend, several manufacturers reposition their products as lifestyle label to reach more consumers. These companies engage in social media advertising and celebrity campaigns to promote their new and premium flavours. the research says that the Global Tea Industry will register a healthy from 2020 to 2026.

We have studied, by Type, Global the tea market breaks up with five viewpoints; Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea, and Others Tea. By Packaging: Global tea market breaks up into five viewpoints; Plastic Container, Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminium Tins, and Tea Bags. Paperboards and Loose Tea. Global Paperboards tea is the major market in 2020 due to flexibility and excellent remarkable design of barrier properties.