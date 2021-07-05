Global Tea (Green, Black, Oolong, Herbal, Others) Market Report 2021-2026: Analysis By Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel – Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Tea Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Type (Green, Black, Oolong, Herbal, Others), Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Tea Market was valued at USD 21.9 billion in the year 2020. With the increased demand of tea in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of tea market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.

Millennial tea lovers are not content merely with the regular hot tea, green or iced tea as they aspire to go beyond and explore the beverage as a treasure of taste and fragrances. Hence, the tea market is driven by premiumization as the industry is witnessing a shift from black tea to flavoured tea with specialised tea shops initiating a trend of out of home tea consumption.

However, black Tea segment will continue to hold a major share of the Global Tea Market because of its major health benefits such as antioxidants that help block DNA damage associated with tobacco or other toxic chemicals. These antioxidants are different from those obtained from fruits and vegetables and therefore as a regular part of daily diet they can provide additional benefits towards a healthy lifestyle.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of increasing tea culture and rising demand of tea from millennials. Furthermore, the presence of some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period and beyond.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period. The growing population of middle-income group and rising demand from youth population along with increasing rate of tea production in developing countries such as China and India will significantly drive Tea market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Further, the demand for purchasing tea from Supermarkets is comparatively higher as compared to other distribution channel in this category, globally. But due to increasing use of internet, people are preferring online platforms to purchase tea which is likely to accelerate tea market growth in forecast period.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Associated British Foods, Unilever, Nestle, ITO EN Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Davids Tea, Mcleod Russel India Ltd, Tata Global Beverages, Kusmi Tea, Tea Forte.

Key Target Audience

Tea Industry Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylfcr