Home Business Global Tax Talks Hit Another Delay
Business

Global Tax Talks Hit Another Delay

by News
0 views
global-tax-talks-hit-another-delay

Efforts to deliver the most significant changes to global tax rules in a century will face fresh delays after negotiators Monday said it would take longer than planned to reach a formal agreement on how countries with large consumer markets collect more corporate tax revenue.

The new rules, initially promised by mid-2022 as part of a multilateral deal negotiated under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, won’t be completed until next year. After that, countries will need to vote to approve them. The delay increases the risk that some governments will lose patience with the process and press ahead with their own national taxes on the big U.S.-based technology companies that are the prime targets of the effort.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Twitter Stock Drops After Elon Musk Looks to...

Frontier Asks Spirit Airlines to Again Delay Shareholder...

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Rocks the Box Office

U.S. Seeks to Fix WTO Dispute Process

Some Brands Voice Support for Abortion Access as...

Nord Stream Russian Gas Pipeline to Europe Shut...

Tyson Foods Works to Fix Its Chicken Operations

Twitter Didn’t Seek a Sale. Now Elon Musk...

Baby-Formula Production Has Restarted at Abbott’s Michigan Plant

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation and Retail Sales in...

Leave a Reply