global-stars-sing-john-lennon’s-‘imagine’-as-tokyo-2020-kicks-off

Flag bearers Sue Bird and Eddy Alvares of Team United States lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Team USA just entered the stadium as first lady Jill Biden cheered them on. The US has more than 200 athletes walking in the ceremony.

Biden is leading the US delegation at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and is one of just 950 VIP guests at the Opening Ceremony.

This is not Biden’s first time at the Olympics in support of America’s athletes. As second lady in 2010, she and then-Vice President Joe Biden attended the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Canada.

The first lady has had a packed schedule in Japan — her first solo trip abroad as first lady of the United States. Her schedule has included not only the Olympic Games, but at least two diplomatic events, including meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Emperor Naruhito.

First Lady Jill Biden waves during the Opening Ceremony. Dylan Martinez/Pool/Getty Images

Biden hosted a virtual chat with some US Olympic athletes at the US Embassy Ambassador residence.

NBC Think published a letter from Biden to Team USA, which she read to the athletes at the virtual event.

“Becoming an Olympian is a rare accomplishment in a normal time, but you did it during a global pandemic. You are forever one of the most elite, most celebrated and most accomplished athletes in the world,” Biden said.

She continued, “Your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats.”

CNN’s Betsy Klein and Kate Bennett contributed reporting in this post.