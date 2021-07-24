Global Smart City Market (2021 to 2025) – Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Smart City Market (By Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global smart city market is anticipated to reach US$2.51 trillion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 20.51% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025. Growth in the market was supported by factors such as increasing technology spending on smart city initiatives, rising global urbanization and surging infrastructural investment.

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence is likely to act as a key trend for the market, opposed by rise in privacy & security concerns over IoT that would impose challenges on the market.

The global smart city market can be segmented as follows: governance & education, energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility. The dominant share of the global smart city market in 2020 was held by governance & education systems, followed by energy, healthcare, security, infrastructure, building and mobility segments.

The global smart city market on the basis of geography can be segmented into the following segments: the US, Western Europe, China, Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) and Japan. In 2020, the largest share of the market was held by the US, which was followed by Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan). Factors such as increasing economic development, rising investments by governmental authorities and an upsurge in urbanization helped in supporting smart city market growth in the US.

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart city market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (the US, Western Europe, China, Asia Pacific (ex. China & Japan) and Japan) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic & Its Impact on Digital Connectivity

2.2 Rising Adoption of Digitalization in Healthcare Industry

2.3 COVID-19 and Deployment of Smart Infrastructure

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Smart City Market by Value

3.2 Global Smart City Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Smart City Market by Application

3.3.1 Global Smart Governance & Education Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Smart Governance & Education Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Smart Energy Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Smart Energy Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Smart Healthcare Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Smart Healthcare Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global Smart Security Market by Value

3.3.8 Global Smart Security Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Smart Infrastructure Market by Value

3.3.10 Global Smart Infrastructure Market Forecast by Value

3.3.11 Global Smart Building Market by Value

3.3.12 Global Smart Building Market Forecast by Value

3.3.13 Global Smart Mobility Market by Value

3.3.14 Global Smart Mobility Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Smart City Market by Region

4. Regional Markets

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rise in Technology Spending on Smart City Initiatives

5.1.2 Surging Urbanization

5.1.3 Upsurge in Infrastructure Investment

5.1.4 Increasing Applicability of Internet of Things (IoT)

5.1.5 Rising Acceptance of Smart Transportation

5.1.6 Growing Environmental Concerns

5.1.7 Better Living and Global Competition

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

5.2.2 Policies for Overcoming Skill Gaps

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Rise in Privacy & Security Concerns Over Internet of Things (IoT)

5.3.2 Need for Huge Initial Investments

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

6.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison- Key Players

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjja2g